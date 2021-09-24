Delhi government’s stand on sound system installation during public events sought

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the state government’s stand on a plea by All India Sound and Light Association seeking a mechanism for granting permission to entities for the installation and playing of ‘sound system’ in public events during the day.

“Somebody has to regulate,” said Justice Rekha Palli who granted time to counsel for the Delhi government to seek instruction on the petition in terms of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Act, 2000 and posted the next hearing on November 7.

The petitioner claimed that the association consists of approximately 300 members, who are all involved in the business of installation of the sound system at marriages, live events, political and religious programmes, etc.

Their chief concern is that their business is under threat of closure.

The petition said the authorities are “imposing blanket ban orders” in the absence of any designated authority to supervise and follow the guidelines in the Noise Pollution Act.

“To the knowledge of the petitioner, no official has been appointed by the government for granting any license or permission to run the sound system, loudspeakers, etc. at public places during the daytime as defined under the said rules,” said the plea filed by lawyer Rajan Chaudhary.

Seeks clarity on rules

The plea alleged that the petitioner was suffering at the “whims and fancies” of the police officials who “in the regular course of their businesses or upon anonymous complaint of any individual or suo motu” interrupt their business and seize their property.

The pleas said: “The petitioner is not challe-nging any existing rules or guidelines framed by the concerned authorities, however, their only grievance is that there is no clarity.”