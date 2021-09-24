STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MCD mayors vouch to clear garbage pile-up as Delhi civic polls near

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said many initiatives are lined up under BJP’s ‘Sewa Hi Samarpan’ programme from September 17 (PM Modi’s birthday) to October 7.

Published: 24th September 2021

(From left) Mayors Raja Iqbal Singh of North MCD, Mukesh Suryan of South MCD and Shyam Sundar Agrawal of East MCD at the press meet. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a press conference held at the Civic Centre on Thursday, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal concurred it was their shared goal to make Delhi ‘dhalao-free’ in the next six months, ahead of 2022 municipal elections.

Dhalaos are garbage dump yards where local residents deposit waste for the sanitation workers employed by the MCDs to collect them. 

The three civic bodies have already begun efforts to reduce the number of such yards, and carry out door-to-door garbage collection drives.

Aggarwal said many initiatives are lined up under BJP’s ‘Sewa Hi Samarpan’ programme from September 17 (PM Modi’s birthday) to October 7.

Suryan said the Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) system is being installed at all dhalaos and a drive will be carried out from September 25-October 2 for complete ban on single-use plastic.

NDMC will also carry out intensive sanitation drive to lend an aesthetic look, a senior official said.

“A large-scale campaign will begin from October 2-7, with rallies, events, fogging drives, to keep vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue under control,” the North Delhi Mayor said.

Aggarwal also said a target had been set to eliminate legacy waste from Ghazipur landfill by 2024, and the EDMC had so far reduced the height by 15 metres. 

landfill agenda in full-swing
EDMC Mayor Aggarwal said by 2024, legacy waste from Ghazipur landfill by 2024 would be eliminated. In July 2020, the mound’s height was 40 feet. The EDMC has so far reduced it by 15m

