Parts of Delhi drenched, more showers likely on Friday

Published: 24th September 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Clouds hover over Old Delhi on Thursday as the weather office has predicted more showers. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

No rainfall was recorded by Safdarjung Observatory till 5.30 pm, but late evening showers were witnessed at Akbar Road, Hanuman Road, Noida, Mayur Vihar-1, Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung and Vasant Vihar. According to the weather department, light rains are expected on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, and Safidon.

“There will be cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday are likely to hover between 34 and 24 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while 24.7 degrees Celsius was the minimum was a notch above normal.

Comments

