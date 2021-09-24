STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rugged off-roader

Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform that allows for a wider and longer body as well as a new crash compliant chassis, the Gurkha is an all-new vehicle in every regard.

Published: 24th September 2021

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform that allows for a wider and longer body as well as a new crash compliant chassis, the Gurkha is an all-new vehicle in every regard. It looks chunky and that snorkel sure adds to its overall go-anywhere appeal. Incidentally, the Force Gurkha is the only vehicle in its class to feature full LED Force Pro Edge headlamps with a broken circle DRL and fender mounted 
LED indicators.

Offering the roomiest cabin in its class with captain seats for all four occupants, the Gurkha is loaded with features that include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity using the touchscreen infotainment system. Charging ports have been provided for all four occupants as well.

Powering the new Gurkha is a 2.6 litre common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 91 bhp of power and a solid 250 Nm of torque. It is capable of hitting three digit speed out on the highway, however, it really comes into its element when the tarmac ends and you drive out into no man’s land!

The Gurkha can negotiate slopes of 35 degrees, has a low crawl ratio in first gear with 4x4 engaged, has a wading depth of 700 mm and comes with a 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission. The all-new Gurkha  will make its debut on Dussehra day in India, however the price announcement is set for September 27.

The much-awaited Gurkha from Force Motors has finally been revealed and it packs a mean punch

