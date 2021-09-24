Shift public transport in NCR to CNG: Kejriwal government to neighbouring states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has suggested its surrounding states to shift their public transport vehicles in the National Capital Region to CNG and adopt a policy to promote electric vehicles, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

It has also urged the neighbouring states to ban firecrackers to tackle pollution, he said. Rai made these suggestions during an online meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

M M Kutty, the chairman of the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management, also attended the meeting.

Taking forward the ‘Kejriwal Model’ of tackling pollution, Rai suggested other states to follow the method of spraying Pusa bio-decomposer to manage crop residue, to ban crackers, adopt electric vehicle policy and run campaigns like ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’, which according to the government, have yielded results.

“All states put forth their views in the meeting. From Delhi’s side we put forth these key points. I hope the central government and the CAQM would work on this and follow up in a time-bound way so that we will be successful in reducing pollution,” said Rai.

AAP government’s stand has been that the air quality of Delhi drops and pollution increases because of external factors which emerge from the surrounding states.

The minister said he urged the neighbouring states to spray bio-decomposer on paddy straw as an “emergency measure” to prevent stubble burning.

If they don’t do it in time, Delhi and the entire north India will have to bear the brunt of stubble burning, he said.

He said no extension should be given to thermal power plants in NCR that are operating without emission control devices.

“These TPPs are to be retrofitted with new technology but they operate without it after paying a penalty. The gases they emit are the most harmful,” Rai said.

“We have also suggested that Haryana and UP constitute a task force for pollution hotspots in their areas surrounding Delhi,” he said.

“Most of the officials in these states sit in Lucknow and Chandigarh, while most of their industrial emissions are concentrated in areas abutting Delhi,” Rai pointed out further.