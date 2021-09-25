STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bail to organiser of Jantar Mantar protest

Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the accused be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Preet Singh, an organiser of the Jantar Mantar event where communal slogans were allegedly raised last month, saying his custodial interrogation in the hate speech case is not required any longer. 

Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the accused be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount. “The petitioner is no more required for custodial interrogation. It is, therefore, directed that the petitioner be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with two surety bonds of the like amount subject to the satisfaction of the learned trial court/ duty magistrate,” the judge stated.

 The release is subject to the accused not leaving the country without prior permission of the court and in case of change of residential address and/or mobile phone number, is to be intimated through an affidavit. The court said that as per the record, the accused had left the venue at around 2.00 PM while ‘the main provocative words/ slogans were shouted by the co-accused at around 4.00 PM’.

 It added that at this stage, ‘it would not be appropriate’ to express any opinion on whether the ‘words spoken by the petitioner make out an offence under Section 153A IPC (hate speech)’ as it would be gone into at the stage of charge or during trial. 

