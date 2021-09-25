Delhi court shootout: CJI Ramana expresses concern over courtroom security

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CJI NV Ramana has expressed concern over the shooting incident at Rohini Court Complex on Friday. He spoke to the chief justice of Delhi High Court in this regard and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure the functioning of court is not affected.

Meanwhile, the incident at Rohini Court, one of the busiest trial courts in Delhi, has raised several serious questions on the safety and security of judges and litigants and stresses the need of having a dedicated police force for the judiciary.

ALSO READ | Multiple shots fired within minutes, seemed like terror attack: Rohini court shootout witnesses

In the last five years, four different incidents of firing have taken place inside the Rohini Court complex. According to sources, the judge, who was hearing the case when the shooting took place, has been hospitalised after he complained of low blood pressure.

This shootout comes months after the death of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand in an alleged hit-and-run case. Recently, the central government had told the Supreme Court that it was the state governments’ responsibility to provide security to judges and court premises following demands for the formation of a special force to protect judicial officers, advocates and courts.

Ramana too had taken suo motu cognisance of the Dhanbad judge incident and mooted to have in place dedicated security for all judges. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a CJI-led bench, “The security of courts is better left to states, as it requires day-to-day coordination with the local police. From coordination point of view, deployment of local police is advisable. There can be state-specific issues. State police are better equipped to deal with surveillance of criminals, intelligence regarding threat.

Lawyers get free pass at gates

Police added that the security was tight at the security gates as well as inside the court. The proper checking did not happen as the assailants were in lawyers uniform. After the Tis Hazari incident, when a lawyer slapped a Delhi police, they don’t check the lawyers much, said an official.