Delhi court shootout: Security tightened in jails where Gogi, Tillu gang members lodged

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up in jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members are lodged, officials said Saturday, a day after a bloody shootout in the Rohini courtroom left three gangsters dead.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation.

A senior jail official said Saturday, "Security has been raised and officials are keeping a tight vigil on jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members have been lodged."

Police suspect that Tillu gang was behind the courtroom incident.

The Gogi and Tillu gangs are reportedly at war for years.

Video footage of the courtroom firing incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers belonged a rival gang.

Police had said the incident happened around 1.15 pm when Gogi was taken to the courtroom for a hearing.