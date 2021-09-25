STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court shootout: Security tightened in jails where Gogi, Tillu gang members lodged

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw police fire bullets in retaliation.

Published: 25th September 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Screenshot of the Delhi court shootout video.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up in jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members are lodged, officials said Saturday, a day after a bloody shootout in the Rohini courtroom left three gangsters dead.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the crowded Rohini courtroom Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation.

A senior jail official said Saturday, "Security has been raised and officials are keeping a tight vigil on jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members have been lodged."

ALSO READ | Rohini court shootout: Jitendra Gogi was one of Delhi's most wanted, faced over dozen cases

Police suspect that Tillu gang was behind the courtroom incident.

The Gogi and Tillu gangs are reportedly at war for years.

Video footage of the courtroom firing incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers belonged a rival gang.

Police had said the incident happened around 1.15 pm when Gogi was taken to the courtroom for a hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court shootout Rohini court shootout
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp