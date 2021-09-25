STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government plans award for people aged 75 and above

The Delhi government has initiated the process of inviting suggestions from the public under five categories, which includes citizens who might have actively taken part in the freedom movement.

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a unique way to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi plans to honour senior citizens above the age of 75.

The two main conditions to qualify for the award are that the applicant must be above the age of 75 and a resident of Delhi for more than five years.

Under the prestigious senior citizen category, people who have worked in the field of poverty alleviation, education and women’s rights or made extraordinary contributions to society will be considered for the honour. Similarly, senior citizens who made contributed to national or international-level sports are also eligible.

Keeping in mind the health crisis and the healthcare workers being the first line of defence of the society, a category has also been reserved for doctors, nurses and others healthcare practitioners having exceptional achievements in the field of medicine. Another category is for achievers in visual arts. The last date for submission of the application is October 5. Applicants have to submit a copy of the achievement along with other details.

In the past, the AAP government had been taking senior citizens on pilgrimage across the country free of cost. The highly popular initiative took a hit since the spread of highly infectious Covid-19, which bought the city to a halt. The scheme entails each MLA selecting senior citizens who are then taken to pilgrim sites in trains. 

