Jitender Gogi: A tale of aspiring sportsman turning gang leader

NEW DELHI: Jitender Maan alias Gogi, a notorious gangster, who was killed by the rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang on Friday was involved in 30 heinous crimes of extortion, kidnapping, carjacking, contract killing, murder, and several other cases.

Last year, he had circulated a video before his arrest in which he said, “Our names are in the encounter list. Police want to encounter us. We are surrendering; we don’t have any weapons.”

In March 2020, Jitender Gogi, Kuldeep Fazza and two other aides were arrested by the police, calling it one of their biggest catches. Fazza later escaped from the Karkardooma Court whereas Gogi was arrested under the MCOCA act.

Gogi was a volleyball player of Alipur area in Delhi-Haryana border. He wanted to play in the nationals but could not due to an accident. Later, he formed his own gang to earn quick money and keenly participated in the 2010 Delhi University elections.

Officials said Gogi and Fazza were once childhood friends and inseparable but they became rivals later.

The conflict between Gogi and Tillu turned violent in 2012 when Gogi and his members allegedly shot Vikas, a close aide of Tillu. In 2015, Tillu was arrested by the Sonepat police.

Being arrested several times, Gogi escaped the police custody thrice. In 2016, he escaped and went to Sonepat to kill Tillu, however, he could not but ended up killing several members of the Tillu Gang. He carried Rs 4 lakh on his arrest by the Delhi Police and Rs 2 lakh from the Haryana Police.

Gogi also killed folk singer Harshita Dhaiya who was a witness against him in a murder case. AAP leader Virender Maan was also shot at by his gang. He recently was seen demanding Rs 5 crore from a businessman from Tihar jail.