More councillors on Delhi BJP’s radar for corrupt practices

Meanwhile, a BJP leader said that whenever the elections were to be held, complaints against elected leaders poured in.

Published: 25th September 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the municipal elections nearing in the national capital, a couple of councillors allegedly involved in corrupt practices is on the radar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi. If the party finds substantive evidence against the elected representatives of municipal bodies, they will be punished or expelled, said senior functionaries of the Delhi BJP.   

Before the elections, the BJP wants to set an example and hence a few more “undisciplined” councillors may also face the music, said a party leader in the know of the matter.Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta had on Sunday expelled three councillors — Pooja Madan (Mukherjee Nagar), Rajni Bablu Pandey (New Ashok Nagar), and Sanjay Thakur (Saidulajab) — from the party for six years for their alleged involvement in corruption. Hours after suspension, Madan joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader said that whenever the elections were to be held, complaints against elected leaders poured in. “The municipal elections are scheduled early next year. Some are making allegations against councillors. The party is looking into it as the central leadership has also given a go-ahead to initiate disciplinary action. Three to four councillors, if their wrong doings are proved, may be expelled in the coming days,” said the leader.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said the party would not make any compromise on the issue of corruption. “I can’t give you any number (of councillors who may be suspended or expelled). It is guaranteed, we will not spare none. The BJP has zero tolerance for corruption. In the coming weeks, strict action may be taken against more councillors and municipal officials,” said Gupta.

While a majority of the BJP leaders is appreciating the action, some are not in favour of punishing them “publicly”. They opined that this might harm the party in the upcoming election. “Instead of expulsion and suspension, unscrupulous members could be denied tickets. This act of cleansing the MCDs may backfire as the opposition will get much-needed ammo to attack us,” said an office-bearer.   

AAP sharpens attack

Desperate to wrest control of three civic bodies, the AAP has been attacking the saffron outfit aggressively over corruption and other issues. The BJP has been ruling the MCDs for about 15 years.

