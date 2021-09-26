Delhi, Haryana police step up guard as farmers observe Bharat Bandh on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions on Monday, the Delhi Police intensified patrolling and ramped up security arrangements, increasing deployments on the pickets, especially at the three borders, to prevent the farmers from entering the capital.

With the non-BJP parties backing the bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the police do not want to take any chances, given their experience during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap, said, "We have already deployed additional security personnel on the Ghazipur border. Checking of vehicles and patrolling have been intensified. Further, we have made traffic diversions for smooth movement of vehicles."

Police said no protester would be allowed to enter the capital and adequate arrangements had been made to maintain law and order situation.

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "We have made adequate arrangement at all important places in the district such as C-hexagon, India Gate, Parliament and Vijay Chowk and staff has been directed to intensify patrolling."

A senior police officer said the farmers had only called for bandh and there was no protest in Delhi. Hence, the security bandobast on the city's entry points had been strengthened. Officials of Outer and Outer North districts, too, said all steps had been taken to deal with any situation. Vehicles entering from roads connecting the city through villages will be strictly checked at the pickets.

The Haryana Police issued an advisory saying people could face traffic disruptions on various roads and highways in the state in view of the 'bandh'. "It is expected that agitating groups may sit on ‘dharna’ on various roads and highways and block them," said a police spokesperson, adding that all measures had been taken to maintain law and order.

Bhagat Singh anniversary to be observed tomorrow: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The SKM said trade unions will organise a protest rally at Jantar Mantar at 11 am. "Several bar associations and local units of All India Lawyers’ Union have extended their support," it said. The SKM said the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28 will also be observed and urged youth to join in big numbers at the morchas to mark the day.