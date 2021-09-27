Bharat Bandh: Congress workers to join farmers at Delhi's Ghazipur border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress will extend its full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmer unions on Monday, announced Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

Referring to the protest of the farmers against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi borders for about 300 days, Kumar said that over 600 farmers had died while they were on dharna. The BJP government led by Narendra Modi had not even bothered to discuss the matter with the farmers.

He added that the central government had shown no compassion to the farmers' plight. "We believe in the rights of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws," the Congress leader further said.

He stated that he would join the Kisan Bharat bandh along with party workers at Ghazipur border to extend support to the agitating farmers. Kumar also appealed to the Congress workers to reach city borders, wherever the farmers are demonstrating.

"Farmers are the backbone who feed the country, but the Centre, instead of listening to them and repealing the black laws, has resorted to reprisals against them, which is very unfortunate," he added. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the nation-wide bandh.