Delhi court shooting: 'After killing gangster, assailants had plan to surrender', say sources

NEW DELHI: Rahul and Jagdeep, who shot Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini court and were then killed by the police in retaliatory fire, had planned to surrender after assassinating the gangster, sources said on Sunday.

On Friday, the duo, dressed as lawyers, entered the courtroom of Judge Gagandeep Singh, and fired at Gogi. Rahul and Jagdeep alias Jagga were from Gogi's rival gangs, according to the sources.

In a late-night development on Saturday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two persons - Umang Yadav and Vinay - in connection with the incident. The sources said that the accused reached the court in a car at 10 am and the initial plan was that four persons, dressed as lawyers, would go inside the court, kill Gogi and then surrender before a judge.

Yadav and the other person wearing black jeans did not go inside, the sources said, adding that Rahul and Jagdeep went through with the plan. Efforts are on to apprehend the person in the black jeans and his identity is yet to be revealed, they said.

Yadav and Vinay were arrested from a flat in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said. Gogi was a rival of Tillu, another gangster, and according to police, their gangs have been at war for many years.

Tillu, Sunil Rathee and Naveen Bali, all chiefs of different criminal gangs, are behind this incident, the sources said, adding that they are all behind the bars. The Delhi Police's Special Cell has in custody Yadav, while Vinay’s custody was given to the Prashant Vihar police station on Sunday.

Police said they would try to take into remand Tillu, Rathee and Bali, who are all in jail, to interrogate them regarding the incident. The Special Cell has recovered a pistol from Yadav which Tillu had given him around six months ago.