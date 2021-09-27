STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rohini courtroom shootout: Instructions for operation given by Tillu over phone, say sources

Sources said Tillu was in touch with his associates via internet calling and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan.

Published: 27th September 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel check a vehicle at the Rohini Court, a day after the shooting incident, in New Delhi

Delhi Police personnel check a vehicle at the Rohini Court, a day after the shooting incident, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Instructions for the entire operation to kill Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead inside a crowded Rohini courtroom, was given on phone by the slain gangster's rival Tillu Tajpuriya, lodged in the Mandoli Jail here, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.

Sources said Tillu was in touch with his associates via internet calling and was giving them directions on how to execute the plan.

Delhi Prisons Department sources, however, said, "We are looking into the matter and ascertaining how mobile phones were being used inside the jail."

On Friday, two assailants Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, dressed as lawyers, entered a crowded Rohini courtroom and shot dead gangster Gogi.

However, they were then killed in police retaliatory fire.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two men -- Umang Yadav and Vinay in connection with the incident.

The Special Cell has handed over Vinay and Yadav to the Crime Branch.

"Both Vinay and Yadav have been handed over to Crime Branch.

They are still in police custody and we are interrogating them," said Devesh Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

"We have got Vinay's police custody till Tuesday and Tyagi's for another three days," said the officer.

According to the police, Gogi's post-mortem was conducted on Sunday at the Maulana Azad Medical College.

Rahul's post-mortem was conducted on Monday and the autopsy of Jagdeep's body will be conducted in same hospital on Tuesday.

Rahul and Jagdeep alias Jagga were from Gogi's rival gangs.

The accused reached the court in a car at 10 am on Friday and the initial plan was that four men, dressed as lawyers, would go inside the courtroom, kill Gogi and then surrender before a judge, sources said.

However, since one of them was wearing a black jeans, Yadav and the person who was wearing the black jeans did not go inside the court, sources had said, adding that Rahul and Jagdeep went ahead with the plan.

Efforts are on to apprehend the person who was wearing the black jeans and his identity is yet to be revealed, the police had earlier said.

Yadav and Vinay were arrested from a flat in northwest Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said.

Tillu, Sunil Rathee and Naveen Bali, all chiefs of different criminal gangs, are behind this incident, the sources had earlier said, adding that they are all in jail.

The person who was wearing the black jeans was sent by Bali.

Rahul was an associate of Rathee and Jagdeep an associate of Tillu, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitender Gogi Tillu Tajpuriya Delhi Police Rohini Shootout Delhi Court Shootout
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp