25 inmates of Delhi's Mandoli jail suffer minor self-inflicted injuries: Officials

All the inmates sustained minor injuries, which were self-inflicted, the jail officials said, adding that one of them was sent to the hospital, but he is back in the jail after treatment.

Published: 28th September 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mandoli Jail complex

Mandoli Jail complex in Delhi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 25 inmates lodged in prison number 11 of the Mandoli Jail sustained minor injuries, which they inflicted on themselves, after two of them were not allowed to go out of their ward, officials said on Tuesday. "The incident took place on Monday evening," they added.

All the inmates sustained minor injuries, which were self-inflicted, the jail officials said, adding that one of them was sent to the hospital, but he is back in the jail after treatment. "Two inmates wanted to go out of the ward without any reason. On not being permitted, they caused injuries to themselves and also instigated some others to self-inflict injuries," DG (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

All of them sustained minor injuries, he added.

