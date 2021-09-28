STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government launches app to benefit Delhi tourists

‘Dekho Meri Dilli’ app lists local attractions, toilets and allows visitors to books tickets to ASI sites, says CM 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launch a Delhi Tourism App during a programme in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launch a Delhi Tourism App during a programme in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tourists coming to the national capital can now get information about historical places, eating joints, entertainment/recreational sites, and even toilets within five-kilometre radius of their location, on one app.

On World Tourism Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched ‘Dekho Meri Dilli (Visit My Dilli)’ on Monday dedicated to an all-round enriching tourism experience.

“When tourism increases, all sectors —  food and beverages, entertainment, and hospitality — will automatically get a boost. When the scale of tourism in Delhi rises; we will see an unprecedented rise in the economy and job offerings in Delhi,” said the AAP supremo to a gathering at the Delhi secretariat auditorium.

“This app will be a game-changer and take Delhi tourism to a never-imagined height. People will want to stay for longer and spend on the businesses of Delhiites,” Kejriwal added.

Sightseers can book tickets to various Archeological Survey of India (ASI) protected sites and monuments through the app, and give feedback and suggestions. The app was developed by Delhi Tourism department, over two years.

It assists in planning a city tour — from half a day to six days. It has sections such as ‘Delhi For Kids’, ‘Delhi Delicacies’, ‘Food Tours’, and ‘Health Walks’, and lists all public and paid toilets. The app is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store, and integrated with Google Lens feature, called Delhi through the Lens.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds the tourism portfolio, said the average time a tourist spends in Delhi is 1.5 days, which the government is striving to stretch to 2.5 days.

“Delhi boasts of amazing food and entertainment, and most revered monuments. But, we lacked information about them, and this app will plug that information gap,” said Sisodia.

