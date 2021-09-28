STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bandh put a break on Delhi's traffic 

The farmers blocked Delhi  borders at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur besides the Delhi-Noida flyway and Gurgugram-Delhi highway.

Published: 28th September 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block a road during the Bharat Bandh at Ghazipur border.

Farmers block a road during the Bharat Bandh at Ghazipur border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 10-hour-long ‘Bharat Bandh’ by farmers against the central government’s three agriculture laws on Monday disrupted traffic movement across the national capital and its borders.  There were 2-km-long queues of vehicles and the Gurugram-Delhi highway was heavily choked.

The call for Bharat Bandh was given by the farmers to mark the completion of 10 months of sit-in protest as well as to raise their voice against the Centre which is yet to pay any heed to them.

Intense checking by police compounded the commuters’ miseries at Gurugram-Delhi border. The vehicles plying to and from Delhi-Gaziabad also came to a halt as farmers sat on the middle of the road, blocking the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The bandh began at 6.00 am and ended at 4.00 pm. The farmers blocked Delhi  borders at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur besides the Delhi-Noida flyway and Gurgugram-Delhi highway.

Due to traffic jams, the Delhi Traffic Police closed key border routes. They made several diversions to facilitate the commuters’ movement.  

Keeping in mind the Red Fort incident, which had taken place on January 26, the police closed traffic movement on Red Fort including both carriageways — Chhatta Rail and Subhash Nagar.

“Due to Bharat Bandh, the local police closed the following points, Netaji Subhash Marg, both carriageways with Jersey barriers at Chhatta rail junction, Netaji Subhash Marg Carriageway from T-point Subhash park Carriageway at Khas cut near Kabutar Market,” said an official from the traffic police.

Ghazipur border was also closed from both sides due to the protest at NH 9 and NH 24. However, the traffic movement inside the national capital and areas like ITO, Mandi House was smooth. The traffic of NH 24 and NH 9 had been diverted to road number 56 to take Maharajpur Road, Apsara, and Bhopura borders from UP, said the police.

Many commuters to Twitter. “I am not against farmers. But why are you blocking roads? I am a doctor. I’ve to go to Noida, but I can’t go from this route,” said a commuter at Ghazipur border.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp