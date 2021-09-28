Cancer patient wants Covaxin after reaction from Covishield

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre on a plea by a cancer patient seeking permission to take Covaxin as the second vaccine dose on doctors’ advice, instead of Covishield which he was administered as first dose.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and asked the authorities to consider it as a case of special need. ‘He is a cancer patient and has special needs. Experts should also consider this.’

Petitioner Madhur Mittal said in September last year, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. On March 13, he got his first dose of Covishield vaccine and soon after, he developed a severe reaction and was hospitalised for four days.

The plea said the man tried to book a slot for Covaxin as dose 2 on the CoWIN, but was unable to do so as the app only books slots in the same vaccine category.