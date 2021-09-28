STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cloudy skies with thunder today in Delhi

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday while minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:28 AM

Thunderstorm

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 93 per cent and 61 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

The weather office has forecast cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 35 and 26 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday while minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued green alert for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. Orange alert is issued for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions will disrupt travel and power.

