Delhi BJP unveils 'Samaj Samvad' to entice voters

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To create awareness about the programmes and schemes initiated by the central government for people from all walks of life and different communities just before the municipal elections in the national capital, the BJP in Delhi has launched a massive exercise ‘Samaj Samvad’ (dialogue with society).

A group of leaders and workers has been entrusted with the responsibility to reach out to the city residents, who are not associated with the party or vote for it.

As part of the initiative, the state leadership has proposed to conduct 11,000 meetings with 25-30 people in attendance within five weeks till October 31.

At least 10 subunits of the party—wings or cells—will be convening 250-300 meets every day across the city. However, some BJP functionaries are perturbed with ‘unrealistic’ and ‘unworkable’ targets set by the leadership.

“Nearly, 250-300 meetings per day, which means at least two meetings in 25 wards. The target is to be achieved in 37 days. Moreover, the attendees should be non-BJP sympathizers. Who are we fooling? It seems that these exercises are announced just to please the Central leadership. Who is going to monitor these meetings? This is a completely impractical plan,” said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

Another party leader, privy to the meetings, said that besides the issue of practicality, the organisers are also finding it difficult to arrange ‘required’ attendance.

“Who will ensure adequate attendance and relevant discussions? We are ignoring genuine issues. Incumbent councillors are leaving the party because they don’t know whether they will get a ticket again or not. In some meetings that have taken place in two days, the concerned leaders could not gather 8-10 people,” he said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra said that micro planning would start soon for the initiative started on September 25 and things would move faster next week.

“We will be meeting with different communities including youth, women, and minority people. If the target is not achieved till October 31, the deadline can be extended for 10-15 days. The members of all seven wings — youth, women, Poorvanchal, Schedule Caste, OBC, Kisaan, and minority—and cells such as Sikh and South Indian are coordinating. OBC and Kisaan morcha has organised about 250 meetings so far,” said Malhotra, who is in charge of the outreach programme.

He further added that the team of state leaders had also been involved to successfully execute the plan.