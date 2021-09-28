Gujarat gives Delhi zoo one lion and two lionesses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi zoo got three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes under an animal exc

One lion and two lionesses were brought from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat, and Delhi in return, will give two hippopotamuses to the western state. The Delhi zoo also welcomed a four-horned antelope and a red-eared slider turtle.

“The lions will be kept in quarantine for 20 days and released in their enclosure thereafter,” the official said.

The Delhi zoo had only one lion, Sundaram, and one lioness, Hema. Sundaram had suffered a paralytic attack last year.

A seven-year-old lion, Aman, had died in May after prolonged illness. An 11-year-old lioness, Akila, who suffered from paralysis for nine years, died in August 2020.

Delhi is also likely to get two tigresses and a pair of sloth bears from the Gorewada zoo in Nagpur. The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai is likely to provide a tiger to Delhi.