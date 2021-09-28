STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gujarat gives Delhi zoo one lion and two lionesses

One lion and two lionesses were brought from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat, and Delhi in return, will give two hippopotamuses to the western state.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Lion

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi zoo got three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes under an animal exc

One lion and two lionesses were brought from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat, and Delhi in return, will give two hippopotamuses to the western state. The Delhi zoo also welcomed a four-horned antelope and a red-eared slider turtle.

“The lions will be kept in quarantine for 20 days and released in their enclosure thereafter,” the official said.

The Delhi zoo had only one lion, Sundaram, and one lioness, Hema. Sundaram had suffered a paralytic attack last year.

A seven-year-old lion, Aman, had died in May after prolonged illness. An 11-year-old lioness, Akila, who suffered from paralysis for nine years, died in August 2020.

Delhi is also likely to get two tigresses and a pair of sloth bears from the Gorewada zoo in Nagpur. The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai is likely to provide a tiger to Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Zoo delhi Gujarat
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp