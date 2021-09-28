School of Specialsed Education to set new bar of excellence: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday welcomed the first batch of students to the School of Specialized Excellence (SOSEs). Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that September 27 would be marked as the SoSE Foundation Day.

The education minister also held a live interaction with the students and parents at the Kalkaji School of Excellence. According to the officials, a total of 14,245 students appeared for the aptitude test of SoSEs and out of this about 2200 got enrolled so far.

This year, SoSEs have taken admissions in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and high-end 21st century skills.

He said, “We are starting a new chapter in the field of education today. Almost 70 years back, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) started with its first campus at Kharagpur with 224 students.

That was the need of the hour as India needed specialized education in the field of science and technology. In today’s world, we see the need of specialized education in the school system and hence, we have established SoSEs. In the coming years, SoSEs will set a new bar of excellence, not just in our country but in the world”.

Sisodia shared, “We want students to develop an out-of-box, creative thinking. Marks shouldn’t be the only criteria for a student’s success. In this uncertain world, a student’s ability to think new and creative is what will set them apart. Our students should be prepared to solve the challenges, which haven’t even arisen yet. They should be ready for the kind of jobs, which haven’t been created yet”.

The event was attended by Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Director Education Udit Prakash, other senior education officials.