AAP-led Delhi government to hold wildlife awareness week in October

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that in order to maintain the natural balance there is urgent need to sensitise people about plant and animal protection. 

Published: 29th September 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:58 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced it will organise a forest and animal protection awareness event titled ‘Van Jeev Sanrakshan Abhiyan’ at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary from October 2-8.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai added that in order to maintain the natural balance there is urgent need to sensitise people about plant and animal protection. 

"Activities will be carried out to sensitise people. We are committed to preserving the environment, Kejriwal government has constantly reinforced the importance of protecting the environment and preserving the green heritage of the Delhi," said Rai, while addressing a press conference.

According to the government, the Forest survey of India has mentioned two categories of terrain for the purpose of green cover- first one is hilly and the second one is plains.

The forest survey of India says that the hilly areas should have at least 60 percent of their land under green cover and the planes should have at least 20 percent. Delhi has crossed this 20 percent mark. 

AAP government is preparing a Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution that reaches very dangerous levels during the end of the year causing major embarrassment to the government agencies. 

The Commission of Air Quality Management, an apex body under the Central government has already given an action plan to different Northern state governments to follow.

Forest cover under aap

  • Around 1.70 cr saplings planted in 7 years of Kejriwal govt: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

  • 22 lakh have already been planted

  • 33 lakh saplings was what city government had intended to plant this year

  • 305.4 sq km or 20.6 per cent was the total green cover in 2017

  • 324 sq km or 21.9 per cent is the present total area of Delhi’s green cover (comprising forest and tree cover), according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) released in 2019

