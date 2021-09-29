STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Avoid treated waste water in anti-smog guns: Delhi Pollution Control Committee

The DPCC has advised against using treated waste water in anti-smog guns for preventing dust suspension in active work zones.

Published: 29th September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Anti Smog Guns

Anti-smog guns (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has advised against using treated waste water in anti-smog guns for preventing dust suspension in active work zones.

It asked project proponents to deploy at least one anti-smog gun at construction and demolition sites measuring below 20,000 sqm and two such devices at sites measuring between 20,000 sqm-40,000 sqm.

Sites with a built up area of 40,000 sqm-60,000 sqm will require three anti-smog guns and those measuring 60,000 sqm-80,000 sqm will need four, as per DPCC guidelines.

Anti-smog gun, also called spray gun, mist gun or water cannon, is suitable for suppressing or settling down localised dust in a work-zone. It is found to be suitable for controlling industrial dust in mining, grinding, coal or mineral handling and stone crushers.

‘Water to be used should be free from coliforms, viruses and bacteria. If necessary, disinfection of water may be practiced’ the guidelines read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DPCC Delhi Pollution Control Committee
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp