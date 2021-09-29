STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable deployed at Delhi High Court kills self

According to police, the constable had joined duty at 9.30 am on Wednesday at gate no.3 of the court complex after returning from a leave.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed at the Delhi High Court allegedly killed himself dead with his service weapon on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased identified as Tinku Ram belonged to Kotkasim in Rajasthan's Alwar, they said, adding no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

"An information was received that a constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed in High Court security has reportedly committed suicide by his service weapon," Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

The reason behind the constable taking the extreme step is being ascertained, police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

