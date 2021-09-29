DDMA allows gatherings during festival season in COVID appropriate manner

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations will be allowed this year with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at meeting of DDMA chaired by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, health minister Satyendar Jain, transport minister Kailash Gehlot, NITI Aayog chief Dr VK Paul, ICMR head Professor Balram Bhargava, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Dr SK Singh from NCDC and others.

After detailed discussion with experts the need to strictly follow & enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasized upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 29, 2021

"All the stakeholders were called upon to work in a coordinated manner towards ensuring adequate preparedness for tackling any future challenges. After detailed discussion with experts, the need to strictly follow and enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasised upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection," the L-G tweeted.

Last year, the festive season was marred as Delhi was still reeling under the first wave. Samir Banerjee from the GK-2 Durga Puja Committee said that they had expected the decision and had started preparing for the festival accordingly. "We knew there would be restrictions and hence the celebration will be limited. We will fully comply with whatever the Delhi government orders," said Banerjee.

Abhijit Bose, Chairman of Arambagh Durga Puja association echoed the views. "This time it is compulsory for the members of the committee and their attendees to be vaccinated. Also, from last year we have moved out of the ground and it is being marked at Narayan Satsang Mandir. We will celebrate following all the protocols and act responsibly," he said.

Ramlila organising committees in the city said it would be difficult for them to organise the event on a grand scale this year due to shortage of time as the DMMA order giving the go-ahead had come too late. Organisers of Ramlila such as Shri Ramleela Committee and Dharmik Leela Committee said they were unlikely to organise the event this year as the preparation takes two-three months.