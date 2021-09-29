Delhi Pollution Control Committee seeks changes in 'Winter Action Plan'

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked for some changes in the 'Winter Action Plan' submitted to it by other departments in the government, leading to delay in its finalisation. The committee, which is the nodal agency in the city in all matters related to pollution, is still finalising the action plan to curb pollution.

In order to curb the recurring problem of air pollution during the winter season, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on September 7 held a meeting with the DPCC. He directed the department to start working on a 'Winter Action Plan'.

The agency was supposed to compile all the respective plans and submit a plan to the minister. The date of getting ready the action plan was September 30. However, that is unlikely to happen. Now, the environment department will hold a round of discussions with public representatives like Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and Eco clubs working in this field.

"We have asked a few departments, like MCDs, for certain changes in the plans that they have submitted to us. Hence, there is a minor delay. The Winter Action Plan is likely to be finalised by the next week," said Delhi Pollution Control Committee chairman Sanjeev Khirwar.

The Winter Action Plan is supposed to focus on 10 main points: Stop stubble burning pollution, stop vehicular pollution, stop dust pollution, stop waste burning, identity hotspot, study Smog Towers, conduct dialogue with neighbouring states, upgrade the War Room, upgrade the Green App and coordinate with the Centre and Centre for Air Quality Management.

For the past many years, Delhi residents have been witnessing an exorbitant rise in air pollution in Delhi and the rest of north India during winters. Multiple factors like dust and vehicle pollution contribute to this. Delhi government last year had come up with ideas like the 'Red Light On and Gaadi Off' campaign.