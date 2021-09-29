STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea seeks technological facilities for prosecutors  

The prerequisite for an efficient virtual court environment is the availability of adequate infrastructure which is missing in the case of public prosecutors.

Published: 29th September 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice and sought a response of the Delhi government on a plea seeking to provide adequate digital infrastructure and facilities to prosecutors, saying they were employees of the state. 

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the trial courts and high court’s system is one and if one of them is not working efficiently, the working of the other gets affected and the issue needs to be seen holistically. 

The court issued notice to the government on an application filed by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association in a pending suo motu case concerning digitisation of the Directorate of Prosecution. 

It said ‘prosecutors are actually employees of the Delhi government’ and granted time to the Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau to file a reply to the application.

In the application filed through advocate Kushal Kumar, the association said that on account of the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, the virtual system of court hearings and filings has become a part of the judicial system. 

The prerequisite for an efficient virtual court environment is the availability of adequate infrastructure which is missing in the case of public prosecutors, it said.

The high court said the purpose of these proceedings was to ensure that the process of filing an appeal was not belated and functioning was efficient. 

 Delhi High Court  Delhi HC
