BJP to deploy foot soldiers to win Delhi municipal elections

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just a couple of months ahead of the municipal polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has embarked on a major expansion plan to increase its strength and ensure that anti-incumbency doesn't hamper party's prospects in the upcoming polls.

It will set up a massive network of 2,500 'vistarak' (trained foot soldiers) to augment its support base by reaching out to voters in over 13,000 polling booths in the national capital. The party organised a training cum orientation session for vistaraks on Wednesday in which BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh encouraged them to go to the voters 'prepared'.

"They were asked to understand and learn about the schemes of the Central government. They were told to behave well and dress properly while meeting people as they will be representing BJP. He urged them to prepare themselves and obtain every possible detail of the schemes and programmes launched by the Modi government, achievements of the union government and failure of political opponents. They have been instructed to convince people to download the Namo mobile application," said a senior party functionary.

BJP's national vice president and in charge of local unit Baijayant Panda and its chief Adesh Kumar Gupta were also present on the occasion of the announcement. The party leaders said that 2,400 volunteers had been registered under the programme so far.

"There are about 3,000 sites, mainly schools in Delhi, where polling booths are set up. The idea is to appoint vistarak for each school. Next target is to organize similar orientation sessions at district levels. Each vistarak will spend at least 5-6 hours and meet voters in the area assigned every day for about a month," said the functionary.

The initiative will be launched in October for which the date is to be decided. According to the BJP leaders, construction of Ram Mandir, revocation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq law are going to be the top on the strategy and campaign for the coming elections.

"I am sure that the efforts of vistaraks will go a long way to strengthen the party. Today, the BJP is the largest organisation in the world because of these workers and members. We will continue increasing our strength by bringing people to the party fold. To connect with voters, they will form a Whatsapp group in each booth," said Gupta.

Strategies to win the election

