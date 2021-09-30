STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chanting 'I respect Bharat Mata', deshbhakti dhyan: Delhi government launches patriotism curriculum

According to officials, the 40-minute classes will be conducted every day for classes six to eight and twice a week for classes nine to 12.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia launch the 'Deshbhakti' student curriculum

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia launch the 'Deshbhakti' student curriculum. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Starting the class with five minutes of "deshbhakti dhyan", maintaining "deshbhakti diary", Flag Day activity and exploring why "India is glorious but still not developed", are among the main features of Delhi government's ambitious patriotism curriculum which will be rolled out in its schools.

The curriculum for classes nursery to 12, which was launched at a mega event at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday, will not have any textbooks. According to officials, the 40-minute classes will be conducted every day for classes six to eight and twice a week for classes nine to 12. 

"During the mediation, students will chant the lines 'I bow before my country' and 'I respect Bharat Mata' through their minds. They will then be asked to take a vow to honour their country. In the end, they will have to think of five people who they consider patriots and thank them," the official of Directorate of Education (DoE).

The students will be asked to maintain a new notebook or diary as "deshbhakti diary" which will be a reflective journal to document learnings, thoughts and feelings along the journey of the Deshbhakti Curriculum.

