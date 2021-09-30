Delhi government has power and jurisdiction to float excise policy, rules HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has the power and jurisdiction to float the New Excise Policy 2021, the Delhi High Court observed on Wednesday and refused to stay the closure of retail vends having L-7 licences for the sale of Indian liquor in private sector under the old policy with effect from September 30.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel, dealing with an application by one such licence holder, Rattan Singh - for stay on the closure, said that prima facie, the new mechanism did not violate any of his rights. The application was part of the petition seeking to extend the licence in parity with other categories under the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act.

"Government ought to be given free movement in the joints. It ought to be kept in mind that change is inevitable and excise policy is no exception. New experiments are always being permitted in matters of policy. Prima facie, we do not want to prejudice the resultant effect of the policy," said the bench.

The court further stated that to withdraw from the sale and distribution, in a phased manner, of liquor was a policy decision of the Delhi government under the new regime, which has its own benefits.