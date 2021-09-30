No public Chhat celebrations to be allowed in Delhi, courts to continue resstricted physical hearings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday, even as it lifted restrictions on large gatherings and congregations for events related to festivals such as Ramleela and Durga Puja.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines said that restrictions on large gatherings have been relaxed only to the extent of celebration of festivals till November 15.

"Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

Chhat puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, river banks, ghats and temples and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in an official order.

"All event organisers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," the order said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said permissions will be given on the basis of a joint inspection report from an area's station house officer, executive magistrate and licensing inspector of the municipal corporation concerned.

This shall clearly certify that the festival celebration site is suitable for conduct of events, and meets all stipulations, it said.

The DM concerned and the district deputy commissioner of police will appoint an officer of suitable seniority as nodal officer for each site, venue of Ramleela, puja pandal etc, the order said.

"These nodal officers shall be responsible to ensure strict compliance of this order and the enclosed SOPs (standard operating procedures) as well as other guidelines issued from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19," it said.

It will be mandatory for organisers to videograph the event or programme from the starting to the end on a daily basis, the order said.

It stated that a soft copy of the unedited video recording and a certificate, saying no violation of SOPs issued by the Centre and the Delhi government has taken place, will have to be submitted to nodal officers within three hours of the programme ending.

"The video recording will have to be reviewed by nodal officers daily and in case of any violation being found, they shall report to the DM and DCP concerned, and the permission granted for such programme or event will be withdrawn for subsequent days," the DDMA said.

It has clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

Separate entry and exit gates at venues, mandatory face masks, thermal scanning and utilising CCTV cameras to monitor compliance of physical distancing and use of masks, are among the SOPs issued by the authority for the festive events.

"The capacity of each event site will be decided on basis of area and social distancing norms. In a closed space a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity will be allowed and in open spaces, the capacity will be decided keeping the size of a ground in view and in observance of social distancing norms," the DDMA said.

"It may be noted that restrictions on gatherings and large congregations imposed earlier are being relaxed only to the extent of allowing celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15," it added.

The festival season will start with Navratri in October and Durga Puja is celebrated during the same time.

Dussehra falls on October 15 and Diwali on November 4 this year.

Chhat Pooja is on November 10.

Taking view of the prevailing Covid situation in the national capital and efforts being made by the departments to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the DDMA in its meeting on Wednesday had decided to allow gatherings, including Ramleela celebrations, during the upcoming festival season with strict compliance to norms.

In the meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, it was also decided that a call on reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 will be taken after the festival season.

The national capital recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded only five fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

The Delhi High Court and the district courts here will continue to hold restricted physical hearings till October 30, said the high court registry Thursday.

The high court stated that while the existing system of hearing -- in which some notified benches hold court physically with an option to parties to appear through a virtual link -- will continue for it, the district courts will have around three-fourth of their judicial officers sitting physically.

The remaining judges and judicial officers in the high court and district courts, respectively, will hold court through virtual mode.

"The Hon'ble Court has been pleased to order that the existing mechanism of hearing matters in this court shall continue till 31.10.2021," said the office order for the high court by Registrar General Manoj Jain.

The order added that cases instituted in the year 2019 before the high court shall also be taken up with effect from October 4 and all other pending cases listed from October 4 to October 30 shall be adjourned en bloc.

"All the Principal District & Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court shall prepare a roster of judicial officers of their respective districts in such a manner that w.e.f.04.10.2021, on any given day, around 3/4th of the total strength of judicial officers hold the court physically while the others hold the court through virtual mode. The aforesaid arrangement shall continue up to 30. 10.2021," said the office order issued for district courts.

Last month, the high court had announced that it would start physical hearings in a restricted manner from August 31, following which two division benches and 10 single-judge benches conducted proceedings physically and the remaining benches continued to take up matters through video conferencing.

The order permitted the high court to have hybrid/video conferencing hearings on physical hearing dates.

The Principal District & Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court was directed by the high court to prepare the roster of judicial officers in such a manner that every judicial officer holds physical court on alternate days while the others continue to hold courts through video-conferencing, as per the existing arrangement.

Since March 2020, the high court has been holding proceedings through video conferencing following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequently, few benches had started holding physical courts every day on a rotation basis.

While the high court had resumed complete physical hearing from March 15, 2021, it had decided on April 8 that from April 9, it would take up matters through virtual mode only because of the rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave.