Technical glitches, pendencies: Delhi government's 'faceless services scheme' facing many hiccups

NEW DELHI: Launched in February this year, the 'Faceless services scheme' of Delhi government has been facing many hiccups - from unresolved technical issues to the pendency of grievances. Taking a serious note of this, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite resolution of these issues.

According to the data shared by the office of the transport minister, since February, the department has received 2,16,835 applications for vehicle-related services and 2,08,224 applications for driving licence-related services, until September 27. Out of these, 92 per cent and 79.9 per cent of all applications under driving licence and vehicle-related services got approved.

The number of applications for learner’s licence from August 7 to September 28 is 57,755. A total of 78.7 per cent candidates received their learner’s licence at their doorsteps. About 12,260 applicants are yet to attempt their tests.

Delhi is one of the first states to provide an 'Online Learner Licence' and an Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology has a feature mapping characteristic that ensures learners' licence from home.

The department's faceless services scheme has witnessed an overwhelming response from the applicants.

Under the scheme, all the work has become contactless for the applicants. Under the initiative, 33 transport-related services are completely faceless and online, except for driving and fitness tests for the vehicles.

To keep track of the faceless system, the transport department has set up three hubs at DC offices in Dwarka, Sheikh Sarai and Surajmal Vihar. A robust grievance redressal mechanism has also been put in place to address the complaints of the applicants through a Central Grievance Control Room at Transport Headquarters.

