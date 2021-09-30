STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccination of government staff against COVID-19 in Delhi necessary, say experts

The DDMA meeting of experts, which was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government employees, teachers and bus drivers should be mandatorily vaccinated against COVID-19 as they interact with multiple people on daily basis, said experts at a DDMA meeting held on Wednesday.

At the meeting, it was also decided to undertake a "targeted" and "intensified" vaccination drive through camps and mobile vans with ambulances to facilitate the elderly, differently abled, indisposed and domestic helps for inoculation. 

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government. They discussed the COVID situation, the vaccination programme and the reopening of schools for students of classes VI to VIII.

The experts stressed on a change in strategy in the vaccination programme to mandatorily cover all groups that are working in overcrowded settings. They said that government servants, teachers and staff in schools, bus drivers and delivery personnel should be mandatorily vaccinated against the virus, according to official sources.

The vaccination drive started in the country on January 16. Nearly 1,215 government vaccination centres are operational with the capacity of administering over 3.39 lakh doses.

Delhi records 41 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 41 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14, 38,821. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, and the death toll stood at 25,087. Delhi has recorded only five fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

There are currently 392 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 373 on Tuesday. According to the latest bulletin, 107 patients were in home isolation, up from 105 the previous day. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 97, up from 94 a day ago. 

