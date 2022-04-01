Blue, lilac e-autos to add colours to Delhi roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi roads will now see blue and lilac coloured electric autos as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off electric autos at the IP depot and said that Delhi will soon have the highest number of e-autos in the country.

The chief minister further stated that the electric autos have hit Delhi’s roads starting Thursday. “I personally handed over RCs to 20 auto drivers, including women. Our Delhi is aggressively fighting pollution, and in this direction, thousands of e-autos will be seen on Delhi’s roads in the near future.

With the launch of e-auto, 3,500 drivers’ families will now have a livelihood, which includes 500 women – a matter of great pride for Delhi. Delhi government’s highly progressive EV policy is being praised all over the country, and Delhi is now considered the EV Capital of India.”

Within the first year of the implementation of the EV policy, electric vehicles accounted for around 10 per cent of the total vehicle sales. Over the past five years, over 45,000 people have received employment as a result of Delhi’s EV policy.

Allotment process underway for 4,261 e-autos

The transport authorities have started the process of allotting 4,261 e-autos under its EV Policy 2020. For this, applications were invited through an online process in the months of October and November, 2022. A total of 19,846 applications were received from male applicants against the quota of 2,855 e-autos and 743 applications were received from female applicants against the quota of 1,406 e-autos.”

93 new women applicants

In order to encourage more women drivers, it was decided to take fresh applications for the remaining e-autos reserved for them in February 2022. In this second round, 93 more women have applied and the process of issuance of licenses to eligible women applicants is underway. A total of 663 e-autos under women quota of 1,406 e-autos were allotted to DMRC on March 3, 2022 with permission to operate.