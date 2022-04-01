Chief Justice Of India to deliver DP Kohli Memorial lecture

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will deliver lecture at the annual D P Kohli Memorial Lecture on Friday on “Democracy: Role and Responsibilities of Investigative Agencies” during a state awards ceremony. CBI director S K Jaiswal, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi and other dignitaries from the Central Bureau of Investigation and other invitees.

Sharing this information to this newspaper on Thursday, the spokesperson of CBI(HQ) here said that around 35 awards, including the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service, the D P Kohli Best Detective Head Constable awards and the CBI Gold Medals to best investigating officers will also be presented on the occasion.

Joshi said that the prestigious D P Kohli Memorial Lecture is organised annually by the CBI in honour of its founder-director (late) D P Kohli. “Kohli was the head of Special Police Establishment and CBI from 1955 to 1968 and the CBI was put on a firm footing during his tenure,” Joshi said.

Kohli as a visionary head had sowed the seeds for the evolution of CBI into an effective and vibrant organisation. “He had also encouraged and roped in the constables and lower ranks to work in detective and investigative works. He had also instituted an award for the best detective constable or the head constable of CBI, which is now popularly known as the D.P.Kohli Award,” Joshi said in a statement.