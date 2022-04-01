STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSUI, Mahila Congress take out protests against rising fuel prices in Delhi 

The National Students’ Union of India and the All India Mahila Congress staged protests on Thursday against the government over the steep hike in fuel prices.  

Mahila Congress members protest against rising fuel prices at Jantar Mantar on Thursday | Kabir Jhangiani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Students’ Union of India and the All India Mahila Congress staged protests on Thursday against the government over the steep hike in fuel prices.  While the Congress-affiliated NSUI held a protest outside the Union Petroleum Ministry, the AIMC held a demonstration in front of the Parliament gate.  

Around 20 protesters were detained during the protest outside the parliament and were taken to the police station in two buses, according to a senior police officer. Holding placards and banners, the student activists of NSUI staged a demonstration outside the petroleum ministry. 

The NSUI said the students’ fraternity protested “in a unique way” by singing songs against inflation and rising fuel prices. Some students were seen sitting outside the petroleum ministry and singing popular number ‘Mehangai Daayan’, while several others played musical instruments like Harmonium and Dafli. 
“This government is continuously increasing the prices. The prices of petrol and diesel are increasing continuously for the last several days. 

“It is very unfortunate that due to the corona pandemic, the country’s economy is at a standstill but the government is constantly putting the burden of inflation on the pockets of people. It will never be tolerated,” said Nitish Gaur NSUI’ National Secretary. The Congress has been holding protests regularly against the rising prices. 

Protesters detained
Around 20 protesters were detained during the protest outside the parliament and were taken to the police station in two buses. The Congress has been holding protests regularly against the rising prices.

