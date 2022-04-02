STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus lane enforcement drive gets underway at 46 major corridors 

The Delhi Government on Friday started an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to ensure their adherence to the lane discipline from April 1. 

Buses ply on designated lane after government decided to slap heavy fine on violators;

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Government on Friday started an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to ensure their adherence to the lane discipline from April 1. Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive which commence today, at ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff on ground. The Transport Department, in consultation with Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders have identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive. 

The initiative will be implemented in total 3 phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase 1 of the drive will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to outer ring road and other adjoining areas. PWD has been directed for installation for signages/warning signages, paining/marking of bus lanes, painting of bus boxes (thermoplastic) and removal of encroachments if any on the selected corridors. 

During the drive, Buses and goods carriage will have to ply in the segregated and marked lanes for 24 hours. During No Entry Timings for Goods Vehicles, Light Motor Vehicle (Non-Transport/ Private) may also ply in the earmarked Bus Lanes.

Transport Department has deployed enforcement teams in two shifts to enforce traffic discipline in bus lanes. Each enforcement team will cover the entire road length or stretch of that road, allotted to such team. A total of 138 enforcement teams have been deployed for successful implementation of the drive.

This includes 14 teams from Transport Department, 17 teams from DTC, 39 teams from DIMTS and 68 other enforcement teams of Transport. Delhi Traffic Police has also been advised to prepare their own plan in consultation with enforcement teams. 

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during an inspection | Shekhar yadav, TWITTER

