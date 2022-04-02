STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Government sends notice to Congress to vacate Chanakyapuri flat

According to the officials, damage charges amounting to approximately Rs 3 crore can be levied on the Congress for over-staying at the Chanakyapuri property.

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sent a show-cause notice to the Congress, asking it to vacate a flat in Chanakyapuri in Lutyens' Delhi, which was earlier occupied by party chief Sonia Gandhi's aide Vincent Gorge, officials said on Friday.

Sources said in the eviction notice issued on March 25, the directorate has flagged the "unauthorised occupation" of flat number C-ll/109 and said it should be vacated.

The notice said the allotment for the accommodation was cancelled in 2013 by the directorate.

The officials said the party has been asked to respond to the notice within three working days.

The notice has asked for personal appearance to explain why an order of eviction should not be issued.

Rules say the allottee can appear in person or through a duly authorised representative to answer all material questions connected with the matter, along with the evidence in support of his case.

The officials said in case the allottee does not reply to the show-cause notice or appear within the stipulated time, the case will be decided ex-parte.

