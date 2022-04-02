STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University students appearing for physical exams to get additional 30 minutes, more choices in question paper

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi University had started holding online open book exams for students.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University students who will be appearing for exams in the physical mode after a gap of almost two years will get an additional 30 minutes and more choices in the question paper as a special one-time measure.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DU had started holding online open book exams for students.

Recently, students of first, third and fifth semesters appeared for online open book exams.

Students of second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June.

In an official notification issued on Friday, the university said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure.

"Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," it said.

"Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students," it added.

The university said faculties, departments and colleges will be requested to provide study material to the needy students.

Various faculties and departments will also be requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Exams
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp