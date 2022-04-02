STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DTC Women bus drivers: 38 participants start training

The government has started training women for obtaining Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licenses at its Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI) at Burari. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

DTC bus

Representational image of a DTC bus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has started training women for obtaining Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licenses at its Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI) at Burari. These women, after complete training, will be equipped to drive government buses under its public transportation fleet. The training for the first batch of 38 female candidates was inaugurated by Minister of Transport Kailash Gahlot at SDTI on Friday. 

The programme serves a bigger initiative to induct women drivers to drive DTC/cluster buses to promote women safety in the public transport.  The initiative also aims to give employment opportunities to the women. Commissioner of Transport, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) and Ashok Leyland officials were also present at the event. 

The initiative is a joint venture between the government and Ashok Leyland Limited to facilitate end to end training to 180 women candidates and to facilitate them to obtain driving license of HMV category. The drivers will be imparted competency training including skill test by experts which includes both classroom training and bus driving. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp