DTC Women bus drivers: 38 participants start training

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has started training women for obtaining Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licenses at its Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI) at Burari. These women, after complete training, will be equipped to drive government buses under its public transportation fleet. The training for the first batch of 38 female candidates was inaugurated by Minister of Transport Kailash Gahlot at SDTI on Friday.

The programme serves a bigger initiative to induct women drivers to drive DTC/cluster buses to promote women safety in the public transport. The initiative also aims to give employment opportunities to the women. Commissioner of Transport, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) and Ashok Leyland officials were also present at the event.

The initiative is a joint venture between the government and Ashok Leyland Limited to facilitate end to end training to 180 women candidates and to facilitate them to obtain driving license of HMV category. The drivers will be imparted competency training including skill test by experts which includes both classroom training and bus driving.