STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hindu Sena pastes 'anti-America' poster outside US Embassy in Delhi, FIR lodged

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said an information was received at around 10:15 pm on Friday about the said incident after which the police registered an FIR.

Published: 02nd April 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

The anti-America poster outside US Embassy in Delhi

The anti-America poster outside US Embassy in Delhi. (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Some unidentified people pasted a poster outside the US Embassy in the national capital following which the Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons, an official said on Saturday.

The poster read: "UNRELIABLE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. STOP BULLYING INDIA. We do not need U... USA needs India against China. We are proud of all our disciplined and brave Indian forces. Jai Jawan Jai Bharat."

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said an information was received at around 10:15 pm on Friday about the said incident after which the police registered an FIR under section 3 (Penalty for defacement of property) of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

According to section 3 of DPDP Act, whoever defaces any property in public view by writing or marking with ink, chalk, paint or any other material except for the purpose of indicating the name and address of the owner or occupier of such property, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, or with both.

The DCP further informed that technical surveillance is underway to catch the culprit. The poster, which was stuck on a sign board near gate No 7 of the US Embassy, had a logo of Hindu Sena above it. The organisation also confirmed it through Twitter.

The national president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, tweeted two posters of which one was the same as pasted outside the US Embassy while the other one urged Indian Americans to stop funding and supporting 'democrat warmongers'.

"Dear Indian Americans and Indian Citizens. Time to serve your motherland. Stop funding and supporting democrat warmongers. Biden Administration bullys dangerous to Indian interests. Bharat Mata ki Jai," the another poster tweeted by Gupta read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnu Gupta US Embassy Hindu Sena Anti America Biden administration India US ties Delhi Police
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp