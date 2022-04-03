STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-level meeting on air pollution on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair

Published: 03rd April 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 01:16 PM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a multi-department high-level meeting on air pollution on Monday to plan a campaign against open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites and dust pollution, officials said on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat around noon and senior officials from the environment department, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, fire services, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and municipal corporations will be in attendance.

Rai had on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site.

He had said the government will plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites.

