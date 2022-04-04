AAP has a responsibility to reduce Delhi pollution: Centre hits out at Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has a responsibility for reducing pollution in the national capital, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister said the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas has adopted a participative and collaborative approach towards dealing with the issues of air pollution in the region.

"The local government has a responsibility to reduce the pollution," he said during the Question Hour.

Yadav was responding to a question by BJP MP from Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh, who slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its alleged lackadaisical attitude towards solving Delhi's pollution problem.

Singh claimed the city government has been offering only lip service rather than taking any concrete action.

Referring to the CAQM, the minister said following a Supreme Court order, the commission had invited suggestions from stakeholders including general public for medium and long term solutions for prevention and control of air pollution in the NCR.

"A good number of multi-sectoral issues and suggestions related to control of air pollution have been received from different stakeholders and general public. An expert committee constituted to examine the suggestions has been interacting with stakeholders and experts on a regular basis for adoption of measures for control of air pollution in the region," he said.