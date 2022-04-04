STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP has a responsibility to reduce Delhi pollution: Centre hits out at Kejriwal

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was responding to a question by BJP MP from Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh, who slammed AAP government for its alleged lackadaisical attitude towards the issue.

Published: 04th April 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has a responsibility for reducing pollution in the national capital, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister said the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas has adopted a participative and collaborative approach towards dealing with the issues of air pollution in the region.

"The local government has a responsibility to reduce the pollution," he said during the Question Hour.

Yadav was responding to a question by BJP MP from Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh, who slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its alleged lackadaisical attitude towards solving Delhi's pollution problem.

Singh claimed the city government has been offering only lip service rather than taking any concrete action.

Referring to the CAQM, the minister said following a Supreme Court order, the commission had invited suggestions from stakeholders including general public for medium and long term solutions for prevention and control of air pollution in the NCR.

"A good number of multi-sectoral issues and suggestions related to control of air pollution have been received from different stakeholders and general public. An expert committee constituted to examine the suggestions has been interacting with stakeholders and experts on a regular basis for adoption of measures for control of air pollution in the region," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Bhupender Yadav Delhi Pollution BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp