Delhi: FIR against journalist, news portal for Twitter posts on Hindu Mahapanchyat

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against two Twitter handles of a journalist and a newsportal for allegedly inciting hatred between communities after they claimed manhandling of scribes during the controversial 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' event, officials said.

The tweets had insinuated that the journalists were targeted for their religion and could have vitiated the atmosphere, they said.

This is the fourth FIR registered in connection with the event and no arrest has been made so far, the officials said.

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked along with other speakers on Sunday for alleged hate speeches at the event, held without police permission in north Delhi's Burari ground on Sunday.

Two other FIRs were lodged on complaints of some other journalists that they were assaulted.

The Twitter handles belongs to journalist Meer Faisal @meerfaisal01, who works for a news portal, and another news portal "Article 14" (@Article14live), police said, adding an investigation is currently underway.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, the journalist had alleged that he along with a fellow journalist were beaten up because of their "Muslim identity by Hindu mob".

The official Twitter handle of news portal "Article 14" had also posted a tweet the same day alleging that "five journalists, four of them Muslim, one on assignment for the said news portal, were taken to the Mukherji Nagar police station after a mob at the event discovered their religion, attacked them and deleted videos".

Police, however, had denied any detention.

When contacted, the editor of the portal said he is yet to see a copy of the FIR and refused to comment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "An FIR under section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Mukherjee Nagar police station against some Twitter handles for tweets in circulation having content which could incite enmity, hatred and ill-will between two communal groups and investigation is taken up."

The police said that they are scanning the purported videos of the event which featured the speakers who allegedly gave "hate speeches" at the event.

Police said they had denied permission for the event but the organisers still went ahead and around 700-800 people were present at the venue.

According to police, some of the speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, and Suresh Chavhanke, chief editor of Sudarshan News, allegedly uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between two communities.

The mahapanchayat was organised by Preet Singh of Save India Foundation.

This is the same group that had earlier held a similar controversial event at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised.

Singh was arrested by the Delhi Police for making a hate speech at the Jantar Mantar event.

Several other right wing Hindu leaders also attended the Sunday event.

Narsinghanand is currently on bail in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.

He was accused of making provocative speeches against Muslims at the Dharma Sansad, which was held in the holy town between December 17 and December 19 last year.

The second FIR was registered on a complaint received from two journalists of a news portal, police said.

"In their complaint, they alleged that at around 1.30 pm, when they were rushing towards the exit, they were manhandled and assaulted by a group of people who also tried to snatch their mobile phones and I-cards," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, adding that they refused to undergo a medical test.

The third FIR was registered on another complaint received from a freelance journalist, who alleged that at around 1 pm, when he and two other journalists were interviewing a man, some people assaulted him, the officer said.

"Police intervened and ensured their safety. They were medically examined and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," she added.

The development comes after Narsinghanand, notorious for making intemperate remarks against Muslims, stoked yet another controversy with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim becomes the prime minister of India.

Addressing the "Hindu Mahapanchayat" for which the Delhi administration had not granted permission, he also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.

"Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039, a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim becomes the prime minister, 50 per cent Hindus will convert, 40 per cent will be killed and the remaining 10 per cent will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years."

"This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms," Narsinghanand is heard saying in a video clip of the mahapanchayat, which is being circulated on social media.

PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video.

In the Sunday mahapanchayat, Narsinghanand went on to assert that Hindus should stop "begging" for their rights.

"For long I have seen Hindus begging for their demands to be fulfilled. But I have not seen even a single demand of any Hindu being met. We got Ram Janmabhoomi not by begging but through the court's intervention, so stop being a beggar," he was heard saying in the video clip.

Sharing a tweet by one of the journalists who alleged that two young Muslim men from the media were assaulted by a Hindu mob at the mahapanchayat and were also taken into custody, Rangnani took to Twitter to say nobody was detained.

"Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in PCR Van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Stn for security reasons. No one was detained. Due police protection was provided," she said.

"For spreading misinformation, due necessary action shall be initiated against such persons," she added.