STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University students ask authorities to hold final year exams online mode

Delhi University students held a protest on Monday demanding that exams for final year students should be conducted in an online mode.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University students held a protest on Monday demanding that exams for final year students should be conducted in an online mode.

The university had announced that exams would be held in a physical mode for students of sixth semester.

It is almost after two years that the university will be holding exams in a physical mode for students.

The exams are likely to be held in May and June.

The students demanded that the exams for final year students be held in an online open book mode.

Nearly 1,000 protesters from various student bodies took part in the protest that was held outside the Arts Faculty inside the campus.

Students claimed that they were detained by the police for protesting inside the campus.

They have also threatened to go on a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

The police said the students were causing inconvenience to commuters by obstructing the traffic.

"The protesters were creating chaos all over the place outside the arts faculty causing inconvenience and obstructing the traffic.

"The traffic movement was eventually diverted. The local police also informed the protesters many times that their assembly is unlawful and they shall disperse and not cause obstruction and maintain peace and tranquility of the area," said a senior police officer.

He said around 700-800 protesters had gathered during the protest.

"Some of them were taken to the police station. The protesters will be released soon," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Exams DU exams Delhi University Online Exams
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp