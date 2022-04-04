Mercury above 400 C, heat wave conditions to prevail in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Severe heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of the city on Sunday, as the mercury remained over 40 degrees C while satellite towns such as Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees C, the highest day temperature of the season. No respite in sight, as heat wave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi-NCR from April 6, said weather officials.

According to R K Jenamani, senior scientist of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and satellite towns including Faridabad and Gurugram experienced ‘severe’ heat wave conditions at most places on Sunday, as the maximum temperature remained around 40-42 degrees C, almost 6-9 degrees C, above normal for this time of the year.

While Safdarjung recorded maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees C, six notches, above normal, most other stations recorded day temperatures at 40 degrees C or above. Najafgarh was the hottest spot in Delhi with the maximum settling at 41.7 degrees C.

“Heat wave is likely to continue over Delhi-NCR over the next five days as the whole of northwest region is experiencing dry weather conditions with parts of Rajasthan and Haryana reeling under heat wave conditions. On April 4 and 5 strong surface winds are likely, which may reduce the heat index but from April 6 onwards, heat wave conditions have been predicted,” said Jenamani.

As per the IMD data, this March recorded the hottest summer in the last 122 years with the temperatures remaining above 40 degrees C at a stretch for more than a week and without any showers.