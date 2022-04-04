Take action for closure of meat shops during Navratri: SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan to commissioner

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday wrote a letter to the commissioner of the civic body asking him to take necessary action for closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during the nine-day festival of Navratri.

This is the first time that directions for closure of meat shops have been issued by the civic body during Navratri which is being observed from April 2-11.

In the letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Suryan said "religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

He said during the period of Navratri, devotees of goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from the use of non-vegetarian food items, alcohol and also certain spices.

"Keeping in view the sentiments and feelings of the general public, necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine day period of the Navratri festival extending from April 2, 2022 to April 11, 2022," Suryan wrote in the letter.