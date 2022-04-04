STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Take action for closure of meat shops during Navratri: SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan to commissioner

This is the first time that directions for closure of meat shops have been issued by the civic body during Navratri which is being observed from April 2-11.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Meat Shop

Meat Shop (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday wrote a letter to the commissioner of the civic body asking him to take necessary action for closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during the nine-day festival of Navratri.

This is the first time that directions for closure of meat shops have been issued by the civic body during Navratri which is being observed from April 2-11.

In the letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Suryan said "religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

He said during the period of Navratri, devotees of goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstain from the use of non-vegetarian food items, alcohol and also certain spices.

"Keeping in view the sentiments and feelings of the general public, necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine day period of the Navratri festival extending from April 2, 2022 to April 11, 2022," Suryan wrote in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Navratri Mukesh Suryan
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jugantar D
    Dear Mr Mayor. I have a humble request that you stop imposing your religious beliefs and the beliefs of perhaps a larger group on the smaller group. Those who follow the Navratri fast follow it on their own will. It is their will and their choice alone. Under no circumstances
    22 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp