Delhi govt launches centre for world class education in healthcare

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday.

The university said the Centre will provide industry-relevant world class education in healthcare and its many segments, including paramedical domain. “If someone would study the history of DSEU, they will know that it is the fastest growing university of India. It has redefined the skill-education in India today,” Sisodia said.

There is a mindset deeply ingrained in our society that skill education is always a last resort, he said and asserted that of the 2.5 lakh students passing out from Class 12, only one lakh are able to make it to good colleges while others suffer to get admission in a good course.

“In such a situation, DSEU is changing the mindset of people towards skill-education very responsibly and has made it a matter of pride,” he added. Talking about the Centre, he said DSEU has launched two new and unique courses in the field of healthcare.

“Students can take admission for three years in a course but they can finish it whenever they want. They can take diploma certificates in a year also and they will have a number of job opportunities available after pursuing these courses. These courses at DSEU have been designed according to the aspirations of students,” the minister added.