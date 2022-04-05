STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt launches centre for world class education in healthcare

The university said the Centre will provide industry-relevant world class education in healthcare and its many segments, including paramedical domain.

Published: 05th April 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates the centre at DSUE on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday. 

The university said the Centre will provide industry-relevant world class education in healthcare and its many segments, including paramedical domain. “If someone would study the history of DSEU, they will know that it is the fastest growing university of India. It has redefined the skill-education in India today,” Sisodia said.

There is a mindset deeply ingrained in our society that skill education is always a last resort, he said and asserted that of the 2.5 lakh students passing out from Class 12, only one lakh are able to make it to good colleges while others suffer to get admission in a good course. 

“In such a situation, DSEU is changing the mindset of people towards skill-education very responsibly and has made it a matter of pride,” he added. Talking about the Centre, he said DSEU has launched two new and unique courses in the field of healthcare. 

“Students can take admission for three years in a course but they can finish it whenever they want. They can take diploma certificates in a year also and they will have a number of job opportunities available after pursuing these courses. These courses at DSEU have been designed according to the aspirations of students,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University DSEU
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp